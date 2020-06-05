Timothy Joseph Payne, 29, of Upper Chichester, died suddenly on May 24th. Born in Darby, Tim was a longtime resident of Folcroft and most recently made his home in Upper Chichester with his family. He attended schools in the Southeast Delco School District and was a 2009 graduate of Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill. He was an industrial painter and union member of the District Council 21. Tim was a hardworking, multi-talented man. He only needed to be shown something once for him to grasp it forever. He was passionate about the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed the games he watched with his Dad and brothers. Tim had a love for sports, music, and fishing. He was always willing to help others in need. He had the best sense of humor and loved making everyone smile, especially his family. Tim’s greatest happiness in life was when he became a father to Carter Joseph Payne. He loved spending time with his son whether it was teaching him how to play baseball, watching a movie, or just taking a nap. Tim was proud just watching Carter learn and grow. Tim was loved by many and will be dearly missed, forever in our hearts. He was the grandson of the late Charles and Mary Jane Payne. Survivors: Beloved son, Carter Joseph Payne of Upper Chichester; Parents, Shawn and Monica Payne of Upper Chichester; Siblings, Nicole (Frank) Payne of Glenolden, Andrew (Brigid) Payne of Havertown; Shawn (Melissa) Payne Jr. of Glenolden; Robert Payne of Upper Chichester; Melissa (Anthony) Payne of Morton; Kayla, Edward, and Francis Payne of Upper Chichester; Grandparents, Michael and Catherine McShane of Collingdale. Girlfriend, Kari Klock of Wilmington. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Services private. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield) www.olearyfuneral.com



