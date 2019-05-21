|
|
Timothy P. Friel, age 28, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on May 20, 2019. Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of Brian P. and Karen E. Friel (nee Kayati). Brother of Caitlin Baratta (Nick) and Paul Friel. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, May 24, 2019 6:00-9:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and Saturday, May 25, 2019 9:30-10:20 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Francis Inn Ministries, 2442 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125 www.stfrancisinn.org would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019