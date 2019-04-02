|
|
Tobias E. “Toby” George, age 99, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on March 31, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Campana (nee Hashem). Toby served in the United States Army during World War II. He had been employed as a shoe maker in Wayne, PA for more than 50 years. Toby was predeceased by his beloved wife, Frances P. George (nee Amato) and his brother James Campana. He is survived by his loving children Johanna George, Toby George and Debbie Clark (Gregg). He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, his siblings Rose, Rita and Joseph and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Thursday, April 4, 2019 10:30 AM-12 Noon at The Spencer T. Videon-Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019