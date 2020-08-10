1/1
Toni Renee Harper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toni Renee Harper born to Alma Mayo Bailey and James Harper Sr., on May 22, 1959 took her eternal rest on August 5, 2020. She was the youngest of seven siblings. Toni was a lifelong resident of Chester, PA and a member of Chester High School’s Class of 1977. She matriculated at Wilberforce University and later at Morgan State University. She was previously employed by Scott Paper (now Kimberly Clark), PNC Bank and Pennsylvania Department of Welfare prior to her illness. Toni was a computer wiz, an avid dog lover and loved to cook for her family and neighbors. She was predeceased by two sisters Myrna Neal-Shy and Naomi Harper, brother James (Buddy) Harper Jr., and her beloved Rottweiler “Eno”. Toni leaves to cherish her love and to honor her memory two devoted children daughter Aliyah H. Wright and son Ezell S. Wright III, lifelong friend Ezell S. Wright Jr., father, James Harper Sr., mother Alma Mayo Bailey, three sisters, Wanda Neal Beauford (Joseph Beauford), Jayme Harper and Tina Harper Pugh (Adolphus Pugh), her comfort and fur companion Paco, many nieces, nephews family and friends. A private Memorial service will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrgmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor 610-872-5876 www.talbertfp.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved