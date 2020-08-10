Toni Renee Harper born to Alma Mayo Bailey and James Harper Sr., on May 22, 1959 took her eternal rest on August 5, 2020. She was the youngest of seven siblings. Toni was a lifelong resident of Chester, PA and a member of Chester High School’s Class of 1977. She matriculated at Wilberforce University and later at Morgan State University. She was previously employed by Scott Paper (now Kimberly Clark), PNC Bank and Pennsylvania Department of Welfare prior to her illness. Toni was a computer wiz, an avid dog lover and loved to cook for her family and neighbors. She was predeceased by two sisters Myrna Neal-Shy and Naomi Harper, brother James (Buddy) Harper Jr., and her beloved Rottweiler “Eno”. Toni leaves to cherish her love and to honor her memory two devoted children daughter Aliyah H. Wright and son Ezell S. Wright III, lifelong friend Ezell S. Wright Jr., father, James Harper Sr., mother Alma Mayo Bailey, three sisters, Wanda Neal Beauford (Joseph Beauford), Jayme Harper and Tina Harper Pugh (Adolphus Pugh), her comfort and fur companion Paco, many nieces, nephews family and friends. A private Memorial service will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrgmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor 610-872-5876 www.talbertfp.com