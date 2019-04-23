|
|
Tony M. “Blade” Dostellio, age 96, a resident of Brookhaven, passed away on April 19, 2019. He was raised in Chester and was a graduate of Chester High School. Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force where he served as a Medic. He worked for Belmont Iron Steel in Eddystone for more than 20 years as a punch press operator, then at Reynolds Metals in Chester for over 9 years before retiring. Tony was an avid bowler, having bowled a perfect 300 game, and a member of the Belmont Irons All City Championship team. He was a coach for the Chester East Little League and he loved magic. He was the son of the late and Frank and Santarella (D’Ostilio) Dostellio; husband of the late Delores A. Dostellio (nee Parisi), and brother to the late William and Victor Dostellio. Survivors: his loving children: Anthony Dostellio (Caroline), Kenneth Dostellio (Marina), Carol Moyer (Howard), and Gloria Perri (Angelo); grandchildren: Robert, Tony, Dana, Valerie, Jeffrey, and Matthew; and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, April 26, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Friday at 2:00 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the SPCA at www.pspca.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019