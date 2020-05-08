Tula Pulos (nee Stephano), age 86, of Wallingford PA passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Pulos for 63 years. Loving mother of Mark Pulos (Tracy) of Rosemont and Nick Pulos (Cathy) of Wallingford. Grandmother of Katie Pulos, Matthew Pulos (and his fiancée Hillary Katz), Donny Sheldon, and Nicky Pulos. Born in Philadelphia to Euripides and Katina Stephano, she was a longtime resident of Ridley Park and Wallingford. Tula graduated from West Philadelphia High School and was proud of her Philly roots, spending many happy hours with her grandchildren in the city. She helped run a thriving physical therapy and sports medicine equipment business for decades. Tula was a lively conversationalist on many issues and was devoted to her family and friends. Due to the COVID crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. (Contact Mark at 610-416-4669 or mark.pulos@gmail.com) Contributions in her memory can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Please note “Tula Pulos” on the memo line of checks.



