1924-2019 Valentina “Violet” Brida (nee Wozniak), 95, of Aston, PA passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Violet was born in Wilkes-Barre PA on January 19, 1924, the daughter of John and Helen Wozniak. Violet worked as a Dress Maker for Gorts Manufacturing Company and was a Line Worker for Teledyne Wirz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Brida and sister, Olga Spagnuolo. Violet was a proud Homemaker who loved her home and adored her family. Over the years she enjoyed sewing, family beach vacations and the occasional trip to the Casinos. She also took great pleasure in times spent with her Great Grand Puppy, Ranger. She is survived by her Loving Daughter and caregiver, Renee’ Pennewill; Beloved Granddaughter, Tarah Tremblay (Geoff); Loving Great Grandsons, Brady and Lucas Tremblay; Dear Sister, Dorothy DiOrio; Dear Friend, Robert Hannum; as well as many nieces and nephews. Services and Interment Private. Memorial Contributions in Violet’s name may be made to Main Line HomeCare and Hospice Foundation, 240 North Radnor Chester Road, Suite 100, Radnor, PA 19087 and/or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Trainer, PA www.kkdmemorialhomepa.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 23, 2019