Vanda Joy Seibert, 81 of Havertown Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday November 12th, 2020. After having beaten cancer over 10 years ago, and surviving a stroke 3 years ago, even walking away from a broken hip a couple of years ago, she finally surrendered due to complications brought on by pneumonia. Vanda Joy Seibert, daughter of Laurel and Henry Jensen of Shippensburg PA, was born at the George Allee farm near Newell Iowa on January 2nd, 1939, and later lived in Minnesota and then in Shippensburg PA where she attended Shippensburg High School. Yes, she was always a country girl at heart. She was married to James Seibert on June 27th, 1959 at Memorial Lutheran Church in Shippensburg PA. They moved to Havertown PA where Vanda happily lived out most of her adult life. Vanda was an incredible mother of her three loving sons, Kirk, Mark, and Eric Seibert, whom she proudly adored and actively participated in all aspects of their lives growing up. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, and a Scout leader for many years and notably recognized by the BSA for outstanding achievement. She was a wrestling, football, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, mom who passionately attended every event she could, and was well recognized at her regular spot on the side of the Hilltop Little League field cheering on her boys. Not only was she an amazing mom to her own three sons, but she was considered a mom by many of their friends alike. She was the kind of mother who played whiffle ball in the backyard, and mud football down at the field alongside her sons and their friends. Vanda strived to be active, and often would attend regular workout classes or go for neighborhood runs. She also was a lover of all animals, especially dogs. She had several over the years including Penny and Daisy who she spoiled tremendously. Additionally, she consistently loved and spoiled all of the neighborhood dogs too. Vanda was also known to adore horses and wolves, and generously donated to organizations like the Defenders of Wildlife for many years. She was a God loving Christian and a member of the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Havertown, and later St Matthews Lutheran Church in Springfield PA. Vanda Seibert also worked hard her entire life with enthusiasm and pride. She served as an office manager and employee for company’s including Domestic Pump and Manufacturing Corp. in Shippensburg PA, Jones Woods Heating and Air Conditioning in Ardmore PA, Oliver Heating and Cooling in Morton PA, and Psychological Resources in Springfield PA. Vanda is survived by her three sons, Kirk Seibert, Mark Seibert, and Eric Seibert. Additionally, by her sister Patty Hunter, and her brother Gordon Jensen. She also had a brother Arden Jensen. Vanda had six grandchildren whom she loved very much: Allison, Vanda, Jade, Savanah, Alex, and Mason. She is also survived by her husband James Seibert, 82 and several nieces and nephews. Vanda will be deeply missed by all of her friends and extended family and will always be remembered for the fun, energetic, outgoing, loving and caring person that she was. We love you mom, Rest in Peace!



