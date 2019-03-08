|
|
1954 - 2019 Vanessa Brown, 64, of Chester, PA, entered into peaceful rest on March 2, 2019 at Bryn Mawr Hospital while surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 703 Central Avenue, Chester, PA 19013. The public may view from 9-11 A.M. at the church. Funeral Service will began promptly at 11 AM. Interment: Haven Memorial Cemetery, Chester Township, PA Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arr: Raphael M. Irving, Hunt Irving Funeral Home-Chester, PA 610 494 2961
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019