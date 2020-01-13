Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Velia M. Boyce Obituary
Velia M. Boyce, age 95, of Parkside, PA, died Friday, January 10, 2020. She was employed for many years at Sears Roebuck. She was a devoted mother and grandmother cherishing the times she spent with her family.
Beloved wife of the late George Boyce.
Survivors:
Sons: Joseph (Odette) and Gary (Diane) Boyce
3 Grandchildren: Jennifer, Kimberly and Alan
Also survived by a brother Gabriel Damico and Sister Anna Lombardi
Visitation: Friday, January 17th from 9:30-10:15AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA 19015.
Funeral Mass: Friday, January 17th at 10:30AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity.
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, PA 19063.
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 12, 2020
