|
|
Velia M. Boyce, age 95, of Parkside, PA, died Friday, January 10, 2020. She was employed for many years at Sears Roebuck. She was a devoted mother and grandmother cherishing the times she spent with her family.
Beloved wife of the late George Boyce.
Survivors:
Sons: Joseph (Odette) and Gary (Diane) Boyce
3 Grandchildren: Jennifer, Kimberly and Alan
Also survived by a brother Gabriel Damico and Sister Anna Lombardi
Visitation: Friday, January 17th from 9:30-10:15AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA 19015.
Funeral Mass: Friday, January 17th at 10:30AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity.
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, PA 19063.
Condolences:
www.msbfh.com
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 12, 2020