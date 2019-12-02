Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Velia "Val" (Berardi) Pizza

Velia “Val” Pizza (nee Berardi); November 30, 2019 of Drexel Hill, PA. Beloved wife of John. Devoted mother of Richard and Gregory Pizza. Sister of Livia Berardi. Godmother of Barbara Jean Kinsey and Jane Carbone Levy. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9 A.M. at The Monti-Rago Funeral Home, Inc., 2531-35 S. Broad Street. Service to begin at 11 A.M. (at Funeral Home). Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106. Expressions of Sympathy www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 3, 2019
