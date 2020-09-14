Velner Payne, a retired domestic worker, died peacefully at home in Chester, Pennsylvania on September 1. Born on October 9, 1930 in Chester, she is predeceased by her loving companion, Charles Harris. In addition to her parents and siblings, Ms. Payne is preceded in death by three children, Gloria Payne, Eloise Cowan, and John Payne, all of Chester. Ms. Payne leaves to cherish her loving memory her daughter, Wanda Stanback; two sons, James Payne and Kevin Payne; more than a dozen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Other survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Service: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Earl L. Foster Funeral Home, 1100 Kerlin Street, Chester, PA. Viewing: 9:00 am-11:00 am Online condolences and tributes for Velner Payne can be left at Earlfosterfuneralhome.com
Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home