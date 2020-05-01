Venino "Venny" Petrella
Venino ‘Venny’ Petrella, 91, of Clifton Heights, PA passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. He was well-known (especially for his smile) and loved by everyone he knew. His greatest joy Norma (Giuliano), his wife of 70 years, and their children Diana DiPietro, Anita Zaffiri (Michael), and Tom Petrella (Denise), 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by parents Quintino and Eugenia and sisters Erpalice DiPaolo and Enea DeLutis. He was a 1946 graduate of Southeast Catholic High School in South Philadelphia where he then played football for the Tasker Bears. He is also a long time member and usher of Holy Cross and St. Eugene Parishes. Venny was an avid Philadelphia sports fan especially of the Philadelphia Phillies. He also coached softball (known as the “Pope”) for Springfield Bake Shop for many years. A favorite and longtime employee of O’Leary Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Rita of Cascia, 1166 S. Broad St. Philadelphia or St Eugene Church, 200 Oak Ave, Primos, PA 19018. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)

