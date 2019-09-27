Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
Vera C. Smith Bower

Vera C. Smith Bower Obituary
Vera C. Smith Bower 79, formerly of Brookhaven, died September 24, 2019 at Fair Acres Geriatric Center. Born in Lock Haven, she lived in Jersey Shore, PA before moving to Brookhaven over 50 years ago. She was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School, class of 1958 and was an active member of Ridley Park United Methodist Church. Vera took great pride in raising her children and being with her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at Breezewood Acres Community in the Pocono Mountains where she would spend most of her summers. Vera was the wife of the late Richard L. Bower, her husband of 48 years, who died in 2013; daughter of the late Herbert E. and Elizabeth M. Cluston Smith and sister of the late John Smith. She is survived by her children, Laurie Pflugh (Robert) and Alan Bower (Susan); also, her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Bower, Robert, Kelly and Kayla Pflugh. Funeral Service 12 Noon Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park where friends may call after 11:00AM. Entombment Glenwood Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts to Ridley Park United Methodist Church, 501 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Online condolences: www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019
