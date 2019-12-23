|
|
1931-2019 Vern W. Creighton, 88, of Landenberg, PA died December 21, 2019. Born in Altoona, son of the late William and Mary Probst Creighton, he lived in Aston for 43 years before moving to his late residence 16 years ago. Vern served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was also a member of Trainer United Methodist and Kemblesville United Methodist Churches. He was employed as a Machinist at the Scott Paper Company for 35 years before retiring in 1994. Vern enjoyed traveling and camping with his family but first and foremost, he dedicated his life to serving God. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Millicent K. “Millie” Creighton; his daughters: Wendy Marshall (Jim), Tracy Brown (Fred), Penny Creighton, Robin Cauley (Michael) and Terry Piecara (Mark). His siblings: Malcolm, Lynn, James and Gary Creighton, also nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral Service 7 PM Sunday December 29, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Rd., Aston. Visitation 6-7 PM at the funeral home. Burial private. Memorial gifts to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 would be appreciated. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 24, 2019