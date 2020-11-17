1/1
Veronica (Weldon) Bienkowski
Veronica Bienkowski (nee Weldon), of Brookhaven, passed away peacefully at home on November 14, 2020. Raised in Lester, Ronnie graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1968. She soon married her husband, Frank, and they began their lifetime journey together. For years, Ronnie remained actively involved in her parish, St. Margaret Mary, and the Daughters of the American Legion. Babchi, as she was lovingly called, raised her four boys, and also played a significant role in caring for her grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of Brookhaven, moving to the Borough in 1972. She is the daughter of the late James and Marie Weldon. Ronnie is preceded in death by her husband, Francis, and son, Francis Jr., her sister, Anne Funderburg, and brother, Edwin Weldon. Survivors: her sons: Brian Bienkowski and Richard Bienkowski of Brookhaven, Gregory Bienkowski of Garnet Valley; dear sisters: Tess Kalesnik, Mary Cummings, and Patricia Weldon; and eight loving grandchildren. Visitation: Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home,5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA and Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10:15-10:45 am at St. Gabriel Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, PA. Funeral Mass: Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Gabriel Church. Burial: Private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
