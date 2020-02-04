Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Victorine Mattox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victorine W. (Weeks) Mattox

Victorine W. (Weeks) Mattox Obituary
Victorine W. (Weeks) Mattox age 84, of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on February 3, 2020. Loving wife of the late Robert W.; beloved mother of Robert W. Jr. (Karen), Michael G. (Carolyn), Stephen A. (Stacey), Thomas J., Phillip D. (Karen), Timothy P. (Kathy), Christopher R. (Prima), Jennifer M., Jonathan A. (Kathy), Matthew G., Amy E. (Mark) Ligas, Emily M. and Justin M. (Karen). Daughter of the late Joseph P. and Victorine W. Weeks. Sister of Joseph (Vern) Weeks, Joanna (William) Hitchner, the late James Weeks, and Barbara (William) Ward. Sister in law of Genevieve Weeks, Sr. Roberta Marie, IHM, Jean (Dennis) Priniski, and the late Barbara Reed. Also survived by 29 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, February 7, 2020 6 P.M. O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and Saturday 9:30 A.M. Church of St. Charles Borromeo, 3422 Dennison Ave., Drexel Hill, PA 19026 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. Holy Cross Cem. Contributions can be made in her honor to Camilla Hall, 1145 W. King Rd. Malvern, PA 19355 or Society of St. Vincent De Paul at St. Charles.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2020
