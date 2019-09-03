|
|
Vincent A. Scaramuzza, Jr., of Williamstown, NJ passed away on August 31, 2019 at the age of 74. Vincent was the beloved husband of the late Rosemary Scaramuzza (nee Haworth), loving father of Lori Rivera (Marcial), and loving Poppop of Lucas and Lia. Vincent was a proud Vietnam Era United States Air Force veteran.
Relatives and friends are invited to Vincent's Life Celebration on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10-11 AM, followed by his memorial service at 11AM at Beck-Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, Pa 19055; interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's name to either the via their website , or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars vfw.org/donate.
Published in Daily Times on Sept. 3, 2019