Vincent Dameion Vickers, age 34 of Blakeslee, PA , passed away on September, 1 2020. Born in Upland, PA and raised in Upper Chichester, PA, Vince resided for the past year in the Blakeslee, previously residing in Philipsburg, PA. He enjoyed fishing, old cars and sitting by the fire pit with his friends. In addition to his father, Vincent C. Vickers, Vince is preceded in death by his step brother, Clark Turner Jr., his maternal grandmother, Terry Veasey, his uncle, Jeff Cockerham and his cousin, Bo Vickers. He is survived by his maternal grandparents who raised him, Bob and Karen Vickers, his paternal grandfather, William Cockerham, his aunts, Vicke Vickers and Michelle Veazey, cousin, Jackie Chadwick, his, mother, Veronica Cockerham, dear cousins, Jess, Joe and Jamie DiMatteo, Cheyenne Jones and Leigha Mann and very close friend, Timmy and Carrie Pace. A visitation will be held on Wednesday 12:00-1:00PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a 1:00PM memorial service. Interment is private. Donations in his memory may be made to Canines for Disabled Kids. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
