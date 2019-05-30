|
Vincent J. Gallo, age 92, of Springfield PA, and formerly of South Philadelphia, on May 27th 2019. He was the son of the late Mary (nee Puglisi) and Vincent Gallo. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Rita Gallo (nee Ferullo). Predeceased by his son Michael, and daughter Anne. Devoted brother of the late William and George Gallo, and the late Gloria Murphy. Survived by his sons James V. (Sherry), Richard C. (Adrienne), David W. (Ramona), and daughter Nancy A. Belfie (John). Cherished grandfather of Thomas, Nicholas, Vinny, DJ, Matthew, Richie, Johnny, Nicholas, Christopher, Andrew and Alexa. Precious great-grandfather of Enzo, Mason, Grace and Tessa. Vincent worked with his father, who co-founded Victor Billards Corporation in South Philadelphia. Vincent also worked at Sealtest/Breyers for 42 years. Vincent enlisted in the Navy in 1944. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran who served in World War II aboard the Attack Aircraft Carrier USS Bonne Homme Richard. He was a man dedicated to his family and cherished his time at his shore home in North Wildwood with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday Evening, May 31st, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008, Also to his Viewing on Saturday Morning, ALL IN CHURCH from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave, Springfield, PA 19064. Entombment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to HMS School of Philadelphia, 4400 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia PA 19104, would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on May 31, 2019