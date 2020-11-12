Vincent L. “Vince” Onorato, Sr., 88, of Broomall, PA, passed away on November 11, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1932, he was the son of the late Louis and Mary (nee Bassetti) Onorato. Vincent served honorably in the US Army. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Vincent was the beloved husband of Vicki L. (nee Matson) Onorato; loving father of Vincent L. Onorato, Jr. (Clare) and David G. Onorato (Angela); caring grandfather of Rachel, Daniel, Natalie, David, Nicole, and Steven. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 9-11 AM Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market Street, Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com