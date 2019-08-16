|
Vincent “Jimmy” Zecca, 90, formerly of Clifton Heights, PA passed away peacefully at home on August 14, 2019 with his loving family at his bedside. Born in Philadelpia, Jimmy was the son of the late Ralph and Rosa (nee Lustieri) and husband of the late Betty (nee Giliberti) Zecca. Jimmy was also predeceased in death by two brothers, Emedio and Carmen and one sister Mamie. Jimmy proudly served his country during World War II in the branch of the United States Army. Jimmy loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. An avid runner, Jimmy was often seen jogging around Clifton field track. Jimmy was the loving husband of Betty (nee Giliberti) Zecca for 54 years. Together, Jimmy and Betty built a wonderful life and family. They were the owners of a successful dry-cleaning business in Upper Darby, Jame’s Dry Cleaning, during their lifetime. After closing their business, Jimmy and Betty dedicated most of their days to spending time with their grandchildren. They brought them their greatest joy. Jimmy was the loving father of Mark (Mary) and Michael (Nikki). He was the adored Pop-Pop of Julianna, Sofia, Francesca, Gabriella and Mark, Jr. He was also a beloved Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Monday, August 19, Church of St. Eugene 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos, PA 19018, 9:30 AM and to his Funeral Mass 10:30AM in the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Convent of Divine Love (Pink Sisters), 2212 Green St., Phila, Pa 19120. Arr.: O’Leary Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019