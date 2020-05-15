Violet C. Tardiff, age 94, of Lincoln University died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Pocopson Home of West Chester, PA. Violet was born in Chicago, IL. She is the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Martucci. Violet has resided in Lincoln University for the past 9 years, previously residing in the town where she raised her family, Glenolden, PA. In her former years she enjoyed traveling and was an avid skier and ice skater. She also studied piano at the Chicago Conservatory of Music and continued playing throughout her life. After her first career as a Payroll Manager, she moved to Philadelphia to raise her family. Here, she restarted her career, first at Saint Joseph University and then Delaware County Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed swimming, exercising, and reading. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, George Martucci. Violet is survived by a son; Lester (Mayumi) Tardiff, two daughters; Jeannine (John) Roth and Danielle (Kevin Mahoney) Bradbury, a sister; Corinne (Hank) Laundy, two granddaughters; Jessica & Janet Roth and twin great granddaughters, Gianna Elizabeth & Roni Rebecca. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services and interment will remain private with services in the future. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.