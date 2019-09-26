|
|
Violet Mary Quarry, 93, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Springfield, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2019. She was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, to the late Frank Varano and Rosa Matozzi, and was lovingly raised by Mary B. Varano after her mother’s early death. She graduated from Franklin School and Chester High School, and then worked at Baldwin Locomotive and the Great Leopard Market, where she met her husband, Jim Quarry. They moved to Philadelphia, and then to Springfield, where they lived for many years. Violet was a sweet and caring mother who fostered curiosity, volunteerism, hard work, love, and genuine kindness to all. She and Jim were founding members of St. Kevin Parish, and she was active in parish life in the Ladies Auxiliary, as a Girl Scout troop leader, as a member of the Pioneers, and as an altar server, which she became at age 85. She volunteered at Cardinal O’Hara High School for many years and at Media Hometown Center where she went daily. Violet and Jim enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and the Caribbean. She had a strong faith in Jesus and the Blessed Mother. Violet’s passing leaves an irreparable void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Violet is survived by her children, Mary Ann Quarry (John Dolan) and James Quarry (Linda); her sisters Rita Fitzgerald (John), Lucy Cherry, and Marie Varano, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, James J. Quarry; sisters Catherine Varano and Ann Rustark, and brother Theodore Varano. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Kevin Church, 200 West Sproul Road, Springfield, on Monday, September 30. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Monday morning in the Church. Entombment will be in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions made to St. Kevin Church (www.stkevin.com) or Media Hometown Center (https://surreyservices.org/locations/media) are appreciated. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 28, 2019