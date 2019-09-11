|
|
Violet E. Olson of Wallingford, PA died September 7, 2019 at Rosewood Gardens in Broomall, PA at the age of 94. Vi was born in Riverdale, California, on November 20, 1924, to the late Lorin D. and Fern A. Grigg. She earned degrees from Bakersfield Junior College and Fresno State College before attending Tulane University Graduate School of Social Work, where she met Harold, known as Ole, her future husband. After living in California for a short time, Vi and Ole settled in Wallingford, where Vi taught Nursery School at the Wallingford Presbyterian Church and lovingly reared her 3 children. Her interest and passion in helping young people led Vi to become a Case Manager for Chester County Children’s Services. With her strong understanding of child development and her ability to work well with people, she next became the Program Supervisor for Delco Child Day Care Association. Vi then pursued another passion: horticulture. She loved to work in her garden, cultivating native specimens of trees and shrubs, and herbs as well. Vi attended the prestigious Barnes Arboretum Horticulture Certificate Program, successfully completing its 3-year course. She volunteered at the Scott Arboretum at Swarthmore College for many years. Throughout her busy life, she always made time for tennis, playing several times a week, retiring from the game at age 86. In all of her pursuits, Vi made lifelong friends. She’ll be remembered as kind, generous, and good natured. She is survived by daughters Kirsten E. Olson and Kia M. Brabson (Don). She was preceded in death by her husband Harold “Ole” B. Olson, son Eric B. Olson, and sister Susan A. Whicker. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, followed by her Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063, the International Pemphigus and Pemphigoid Foundation (ippf) http://www.pemphigus.org or to The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) https://rarediseases.org/ Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 12, 2019