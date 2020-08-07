1/
Virginia A. Peterson
Virginia A. “Ginnie” (Scheffner) Peterson, 92, of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully July 31, 2020. Ginnie was born in Erie, PA to the late Frank and Hattie (Kohler) Scheffner. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmom and great grandmom and will be missed by all. Ginnie was the devoted wife of the late Robert J. Peterson; beloved mother of Robert Peterson, James (Jackie) Peterson, Joan (Michael) Payne, Richard (Carole) Peterson and David (Monica) Peterson. Cherished grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Services and Burial Private. Contributions in Ginnie’s name to Maria House Project, PO Box 10682, Erie, PA 16514.

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, 2020.
August 4, 2020
Dearest Cousins: Loving happy memories of Aunt Ginnie. Sympathies and much love to you all. Love Tom & Cathy
Cathy & Tom Cebasek
Family
August 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Scheffner) Peterson Families for the loss of your loved one, Virginia, "Ginnie", and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
August 4, 2020
Dear Cousins,

Aunt Ginny will always be remembered with joy. We are sorry we can not be with you to celebrate her life and share all of the happy memories. We miss you all very much. Peace and happiness.

Jerry and Joanie
Jerome and Joan Peterson
