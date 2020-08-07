Virginia A. “Ginnie” (Scheffner) Peterson, 92, of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully July 31, 2020. Ginnie was born in Erie, PA to the late Frank and Hattie (Kohler) Scheffner. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmom and great grandmom and will be missed by all. Ginnie was the devoted wife of the late Robert J. Peterson; beloved mother of Robert Peterson, James (Jackie) Peterson, Joan (Michael) Payne, Richard (Carole) Peterson and David (Monica) Peterson. Cherished grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Services and Burial Private. Contributions in Ginnie’s name to Maria House Project, PO Box 10682, Erie, PA 16514.



