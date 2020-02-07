Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Tyler Arboretum in the Barn Loft
515 Painter Rd,
Media, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Tyler Arboretum in the Barn Loft
515 Painter Rd,
Media, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Bernero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Bernero


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Bernero Obituary
Virginia “Skinner” Bernero, nee Kirk 1/19/1964-1/31/2020 The youngest of eight children, Skinner was born into a house of art of music. She grew up in Brookhaven, PA. She attended Sun Valley High School. An exceptional athlete, Skinner excelled in field hockey and lacrosse. In 1983, Skinner married Thomas Bernero, and she had two children, Brian and Kate. Graduating Pharmacy school in 1996, she was justifiably proud of her achievement. Skinner was a practical, hardworking and devoted wife and mother, which was tempered by a fun-loving and adventurous nature. She enjoyed her family and friends. She had an easy smile, and generous spirit. Skinner loved being outdoors, especially Ridley Creek and the beach. A non-smoker, she advocated to reduce the stigma of lung cancer. Skinner will be missed. Daughter of the late Daniel and Mary-Ellen (Cunningham) Kirk, sister of the late Howard and Marion, sister-in-law of the late Fran and Robert Thompson, Mickey Grabowski, and Joe Brown. Survivors: Husband of 35 years: Thomas Bernero Son: Brian (Jen) Daughter: Kate (Matt) Siblings: Deborah Nonn (Paul), Ann Marie Kirk (Mic), Jon Kirk (Rose), Tom Kirk (Jean) Frances Kirk (Tony) In-Laws: Nancy Smith (Tom), Sheila Grabowski, Mal Beasley (Jim), William Bernero (Cathy), Gin Brown, Mike Bernero (Trish) Many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00AM at Tyler Arboretum in the Barn Loft, 515 Painter Rd, Media, PA 19063. Visitation: Saturday, February 22nd after 10:00AM at the Tyler Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Lung Cancer Research Foundation, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -