Virginia “Skinner” Bernero, nee Kirk 1/19/1964-1/31/2020 The youngest of eight children, Skinner was born into a house of art of music. She grew up in Brookhaven, PA. She attended Sun Valley High School. An exceptional athlete, Skinner excelled in field hockey and lacrosse. In 1983, Skinner married Thomas Bernero, and she had two children, Brian and Kate. Graduating Pharmacy school in 1996, she was justifiably proud of her achievement. Skinner was a practical, hardworking and devoted wife and mother, which was tempered by a fun-loving and adventurous nature. She enjoyed her family and friends. She had an easy smile, and generous spirit. Skinner loved being outdoors, especially Ridley Creek and the beach. A non-smoker, she advocated to reduce the stigma of lung cancer. Skinner will be missed. Daughter of the late Daniel and Mary-Ellen (Cunningham) Kirk, sister of the late Howard and Marion, sister-in-law of the late Fran and Robert Thompson, Mickey Grabowski, and Joe Brown. Survivors: Husband of 35 years: Thomas Bernero Son: Brian (Jen) Daughter: Kate (Matt) Siblings: Deborah Nonn (Paul), Ann Marie Kirk (Mic), Jon Kirk (Rose), Tom Kirk (Jean) Frances Kirk (Tony) In-Laws: Nancy Smith (Tom), Sheila Grabowski, Mal Beasley (Jim), William Bernero (Cathy), Gin Brown, Mike Bernero (Trish) Many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00AM at Tyler Arboretum in the Barn Loft, 515 Painter Rd, Media, PA 19063. Visitation: Saturday, February 22nd after 10:00AM at the Tyler Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Lung Cancer Research Foundation, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2020