|
|
Virginia (Ginny) Ellen Ladig (nee Benson), 77, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on January 4, 2020. Ginny was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on March 20, 1942, to the late Arthur and Maude Benson. She graduated from The Rayen School in 1960 and Youngstown State University in 1964. After graduating from college Ginny married the love of her life, Robert A. Ladig, in August 1964. Ginny and Bob first moved to New Jersey, then to Delaware and Virginia before finally settling in Glen Mills in 1977. Early in their married life Ginny taught elementary school in Newark, NJ, and Hightstown, NJ. She also taught one year at Penncrest High School before finally “retiring” after giving birth to her only child, Peter Benson Ladig. Ginny, however, did not give up educating children, volunteering her time at Concord Friends Pre-school, where she taught and played music for the children. Ginny also volunteered at the very first site of the Rachel Kohl Community Library in the old Concord Elementary School and continued into today’s dedicated library building. She also was a member of the Board of Trustees and later became president of the Board. Ginny was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time in Bethany Beach with her family and friends, singing songs with her nieces and nephews when they were young, and enjoying life. Ginny was also well-known for her cooking prowess. Ginny could cook anything, including the family’s Swedish favorites, and everything she cooked tasted great. In addition to her parents, Ginny was predeceased by her brothers Arthur (“Skeeter”) and Herbert. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert A. Ladig, of Glen Mills, PA; her son, Peter B. Ladig (Kim) of Garnet Valley, PA; and her brothers Richard of Youngstown, Ohio, and Thomas of Canfield, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elin and Henry. Visitation: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 1-2:00pm. at the Chapel at Maris Grove, 206 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Memorial Service: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 2:00pm at the Chapel at Maris Grove. Burial will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The , www.dementiasociety.org, or the Rachel Kohl Community Library, www.kohllibrary.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 12, 2020