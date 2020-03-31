|
Virginia Helen “Ginny” Barrett, 64, of Tinicum Township, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Taylor Hospital. Born at Fort Ord, California, she was a lifetime resident of Tinicum Township. Ginny was a member of the Essington Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Essington Fire Company and Ambulance Service, where she was the first woman EMT. She graduated from Interboro High School, Class of 1974, and attended Penn State University where she studied psychology. Ginny worked as a phlebotomist and also worked at the Magic Pan restaurant in Center City Philadelphia and at the Springfield Mall. She was the daughter of the late Mary Zentmyer Rasnake. She is survived by her husband, Kyle Barrett, Sr.; two sons, Joseph Barrett and Kyle Barrett, Jr. of Colorado and a daughter, Jessica of Tinicum Township; her two sons, Aiden MacLaren and Frankie Cairns, Jr.; and her dear friend James Foster. Her Memorial Service and Life Celebration will be held at a later date due to the current health crisis. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 1, 2020