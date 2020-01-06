|
|
Virginia K. “Ginny” Kotlinski, age 86 of the Fox Hill Farms section of Glen Mills, PA passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. Born & raised in Philadelphia, Ginny resided in Concord Twp. for the past 22 years previously residing in Woodlyn, PA. She was employed as a secretary for Duane Morris Attorney at Law for many years before her retirement in the late 1990’s. Ginny was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. She enjoyed her home and traveling with her husband. Ginny is preceded in death by mother, Sophia Miklas Krall, her aunts who raised her, Anna Miklas, Frances Miklas & Rita Timmins, and a brother, Thomas Krall. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John F. Kotlinski, and several nieces & nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, 9:15-10:15AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (New Church), 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment will remain private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 7, 2020