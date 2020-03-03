|
Virginia L. “Ginny” (nee Gross) Hoover, born in 1923 in Philadelphia, Pa, she passed away on March 1, 2020 at Mullica Gardens Assisted Living. Daughter of Frank and Regina Gross of Upper Darby, PA. Ginny was the loving wife of Frank (Bud) Hoover for 35 years, Mother of Barbara (Hank) Grenfell, Frank (Judy) Hoover and Patti (Buzz) Lynn. Grandmother of 9 and Great Grandmother of 14 with one pre-deceased. Ginny loved reading, doing crossword puzzles and traveling. She was a part of the St. Joseph’s Church Ladies and volunteered at St. Joseph’s counting the Sunday collection and maintaining the church environment. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, March 9, 9:30am Church of St. Joseph, 500 Woodlawn Ave, Collingdale, Pa 19023 and her Funeral Mass 10:30am. In lieu of flowers the Family requests contributions be made to the Timothy J. Piazza Memorial Foundation, 11 Lance Road, Lebanon, NJ 08833. This foundation provides prosthetic devices free of charge to children. Arr. O’Leary F.H. Springfield, PA
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2020