Virginia M. Mallace, age 86 of Collingdale passed away on August 19, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Domenic Mallace, parents Paul and Mary Sebold, sister Rita Hollingsworth, and brothers Robert, Paul, and Raymond Sebold. Survivors: Loving mother of Domenic Mallace and Gregory (Alice) Mallace, cherished grandmother of Vincent (Tammy) Mallace and Matthew (Kelsy) Mallace, 3 great grandchildren, dear sister of Barbara Micucci, as well as many nieces and nephews. Viewing: 10:30-11AM on Tuesday, August 25 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA. Services: Private Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon PA In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crozer Keystone Hospice, 100 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064