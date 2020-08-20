1/1
Virginia M. Mallace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Mallace, age 86 of Collingdale passed away on August 19, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Domenic Mallace, parents Paul and Mary Sebold, sister Rita Hollingsworth, and brothers Robert, Paul, and Raymond Sebold. Survivors: Loving mother of Domenic Mallace and Gregory (Alice) Mallace, cherished grandmother of Vincent (Tammy) Mallace and Matthew (Kelsy) Mallace, 3 great grandchildren, dear sister of Barbara Micucci, as well as many nieces and nephews. Viewing: 10:30-11AM on Tuesday, August 25 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA. Services: Private Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon PA In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crozer Keystone Hospice, 100 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Viewing
10:30 - 11:00 AM
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Mom we will always remember you with a smile. You will live on in our hearts ♥
Alice Mallace
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved