Virginia M. Testino (nee DeChiara) longtime resident Glenolden, PA passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Pasquale & Benilda (nee Contrada) DeChiara. Devoted mother of John (Lorrie) Testino and Diane Nauss (nee Testino). Also survived by grandson Clint and great-grandsons Mason and Luca. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Angelo. Virginia retired from Mellon Bank after many years. She was an devoted parishioner of Our Lady Fatima Church, Secane, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 9:45 to 10:45 AM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. Mass will begin at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, PA. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church.