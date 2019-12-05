|
Virginia “Ginnie” MacVeigh (nee Adams) of North Palm Beach, Florida, died on November 13, 2019 after a long illness. At the request of the family there will be no service. At Ginnie’s request her body had been donated to Science. She is predeceased by: Parents, Lewis G. and Virginia Ross Adams. Daughter: Carole Seary-McCarthy. Sisters; Helen Carlet, Louise Lilly and Cynthia L. Inderlied. Survived by: Husband, Edward J. Mandl. Son; John J. MacVeigh, IV. Grandson, John J. MacVeigh, V. Nieces; Leslie Carlet and Joyce Crozer Donations maybe made to; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL. 33612
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 6, 2019