Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia MacVeigh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Ginny" (Adams) MacVeigh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia "Ginny" (Adams) MacVeigh Obituary
Virginia “Ginnie” MacVeigh (nee Adams) of North Palm Beach, Florida, died on November 13, 2019 after a long illness. At the request of the family there will be no service. At Ginnie’s request her body had been donated to Science. She is predeceased by: Parents, Lewis G. and Virginia Ross Adams. Daughter: Carole Seary-McCarthy. Sisters; Helen Carlet, Louise Lilly and Cynthia L. Inderlied. Survived by: Husband, Edward J. Mandl. Son; John J. MacVeigh, IV. Grandson, John J. MacVeigh, V. Nieces; Leslie Carlet and Joyce Crozer Donations maybe made to; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL. 33612
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -