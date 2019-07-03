Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Resources
Virginia Maloney Obituary
Virginia R. “Ginny” Maloney, 93, of Wallingford passed away on Tuesday, July 2nd at her home. She was born in Chester to the late William and Viola Dickerson. She was raised in Aston and graduated from Media High School. Ginny held many jobs over the years including time spent with the Media Laundry, Yorkshire Mill, Kresky’s Five & Dime, McCrory’s Five & Dime, and retired from the Everfast Mill Store in 1990. She was active in St. Michael’s Parish in Chester for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, James B. Maloney, Sr.; grandson, Marc Jacques; brother, William Dickerson; sisters, Alice McClyment, Viola Walling, Florence Hash, and Hilda Pilkington. She is survived by her children, James B. Maloney, Jr. (Alana), Edward Maloney (Michelle), Carol-Ann Lauser (Ronald) with whom she made her home; grandchildren, TJ and Joey Lauser, James Maloney; 2 great-grandchildren; special niece, Sharon Nielson. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 6th at 11am at St. John Chrysostom Church in Wallingford. Friends and family are invited to her viewing on Saturday from 9:30-10:30am at the Carr Funeral Home 935 S. Providence Rd. (Route 320) Wallingford. Burial will follow in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mainline Homecare and Hospice foundation at https://www.mainlinehealth.org/ways-to-give/homecare-and-hospice-foundation/make-a-gift-online or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at https://www2.jdrf.org www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on July 4, 2019
