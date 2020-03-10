|
Virginia “Ginny” Marie Bak (nee Diehl), of Aston, passed suddenly on March 8, 2020. Born April 6, 1949, Ginny graduated from Sun Valley High School in 1967. As a teenager, she volunteered as a candy striper at Sacred Heart Hospital in Chester. While raising her daughters, she became a Girl Scout Mother. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Aston where she taught catechism for a couple of years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many trips to Cape May. She also enjoyed traveling after her retirement. Devoted wife of 48 years to Richard Bak, loving mother of Dawn Marie Atkins (Michael), Andrea Bak, Regina Carlson (Daniel) and her grandsons Jason Atkins, Logan Castiello, and Jude Carlson. Daughter of Theresa Aronson, sister of Wayne and Michael Diehl, Christine Lee. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and funeral on Friday, March 13th, from 9-10:45am at the D’Anjolell – Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd., Aston. Funeral service 11am in our main chapel. Interment Mt Hope Cemetery. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 11, 2020