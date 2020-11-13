Virginia “Ginny” Rose Tashjian, 89 of Springfield. A devoted mother and grandmother, she enjoyed summers in OC NJ, playing board and card games, and going to the casino. She worked at Drexel Univ. for 23 years. Survived by Jim (Debbie) Tashjian, Terry Doyle (Ed), and grandchildren. And her beloved cat, Crystal. Service on Thurs, 11/19 at 11 am at 1st Pres Church, 356 Summit Rd, Springfield; calling from 9:30-10:45 am. Evening calling Wed., 11/18 from 7 - 9:00 pm, Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Middletown (Rte. #352) and Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ginny’s memory may be made to Meeting a Need (www.meetinganeed.com
), an organization inspired by Ginny to help seniors and others with much needed care. Donation instructions on the website. Please visit www.msbfh.com
for the full obituary.