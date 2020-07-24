Virginia M. Testino (nee DeChiara) longtime resident of Glenolden, PA passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Pasquale & Benilda (nee Contrada) DeChiara. Devoted mother of John (Lorrie) Testino and Diane Nauss (nee Testino). Also survived by grandson Clint and great-grandsons Mason and Luca. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Angelo. Virginia retired from Mellon Bank after many years. She was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Secane, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 9:45 to 10:45 AM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. Mass will begin at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, PA. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church.