Virginia Testino
1925 - 2020
Virginia M. Testino (nee DeChiara) longtime resident of Glenolden, PA passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Pasquale & Benilda (nee Contrada) DeChiara. Devoted mother of John (Lorrie) Testino and Diane Nauss (nee Testino). Also survived by grandson Clint and great-grandsons Mason and Luca. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Angelo. Virginia retired from Mellon Bank after many years. She was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Secane, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 9:45 to 10:45 AM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. Mass will begin at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, PA. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church.


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
09:45 - 10:30 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Dear John and Diane,

It was a real joy everytime I would see your Mom at Mass. She was a wonderful example of a loving wife and mother. May she rest in peace.
Deacon Gary & Margie Guy
Family Friend
