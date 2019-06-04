|
Vivian Diane (Dickerson) Patrick, of Philadelphia, PA, entered into peaceful rest on May 26, 2019. Vivian was born and raised in Crum Lynn, PA (Leiperville). Vivian loved her family. She enjoyed dancing and reading. Through her journey she would often say it’s OK and remind us that we are “DICKERSON STRONG” Family and Friends are invited to a Service of Celebration on Friday Evening, June 7, 2019 at Jones Memorial Baptist Church, 2308 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA. 19132. Viewing will be from 5-7 PM and Services will begin at 7PM. Interment will be Saturday June 8, 2019 @ 10AM Chester Rural Cemetery, 441 W. 21st St. Chester, PA 19013. Arrangements by Nix and Nix Funeral Home, Philadelphia.
Published in The Daily Times on June 6, 2019