Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Diane (Dickerson) Patrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vivian Diane (Dickerson) Patrick Obituary
Vivian Diane (Dickerson) Patrick, of Philadelphia, PA, entered into peaceful rest on May 26, 2019. Vivian was born and raised in Crum Lynn, PA (Leiperville). Vivian loved her family. She enjoyed dancing and reading. Through her journey she would often say it’s OK and remind us that we are “DICKERSON STRONG” Family and Friends are invited to a Service of Celebration on Friday Evening, June 7, 2019 at Jones Memorial Baptist Church, 2308 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA. 19132. Viewing will be from 5-7 PM and Services will begin at 7PM. Interment will be Saturday June 8, 2019 @ 10AM Chester Rural Cemetery, 441 W. 21st St. Chester, PA 19013. Arrangements by Nix and Nix Funeral Home, Philadelphia.
Published in The Daily Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.