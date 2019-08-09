|
Vivian M. Stanton (nee Van Arsdale), 86, of Lansdowne, PA, died August 6, 2019 at Vitas @ Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, she has lived in Lansdowne for 50 years. After raising her children, she worked for Dr. William McNamee in Upper Darby as a receptionist for 14 years, retiring in 1990. Among her hobbies were reading, crossword puzzles and for many years she enjoyed hooking rugs. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, the late Wayne W. Stanton, who died in 2017. Vivian is survived by her son Eric Stanton and wife Maureen, of Seaford, DE; her daughter Gynell Cilicinski and her husband Orest of Wilmington, DE; her sister Phyllis Van Arsdale of Lansdowne; her brother Norman Van Arsdale and his wife Jackie of Hatfield, PA; granddaughters Caitlin, Kelcey and Lauren Stanton, Jodi Lynn Toms and husband Ronnie, and grandson Joshua Childs and fiance Stevie Kierman. Family and friends are invited to call from 9 - 10 AM, Wedneday, August 14, 2019 followed by Services at 10 AM at Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Interment Philadelphia Memorial Park, Fraser, PA. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 11, 2019