Vivian L. Skinner, age 96, of Glen Mills, PA passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 at Penn Hospice - West Chester surrounded by her loving family. Born to the late Lloyd and Martha Lewis Steele in Claymont, DE and raised in Chester Heights, PA, she previously resided in Garnet Valley, PA, Wilmington, DE and Twin Oaks, PA. Vivian retired from the Alfred I. DuPont School District as a receptionist and switchboard operator. Vivian was a good cook and known for her catering. She was a dog lover and cherished time spent with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis L. Skinner; her daughter, Cheryl L.Sciecinski; and her brother, Robert L.Steele. Vivian is survived by her four children, Richard (Frances) Herbster, Diane Herbster, Dennis (Anna) Skinner, Cynthia (Brian) Hermes; her ten grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Brehony; her son-in-law, Frank Sciecinski; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, 9:30-10:30 AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA followed by a funeral service at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at Edgewood Memorial Park. Donations in her memory may be made to either, Alzheimer’s Disease Assn. Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or to the SPCA, 555 Sandybank Rd, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences can be sent at www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 10, 2019
