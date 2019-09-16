|
|
W. Gordon Atherholt 95 of Folsom, died September 15, 2019 at his home. Born in Ridley Park, he lived in Norwood before moving to his late residence 67 years ago. He attended Glen-Nor Junior and High Schools grades 7 through 11 and graduated from Kentucky Military Institute and then earned a BA Degree in Business Administration from Gettysburg College. Gordon was Executive Director for Delaware County Housing Authority for 18 years, retiring in 2002 and previously worked for P.M.A. Insurance Co. for over 30 years. He was a member of the Folsom Fire Company and the Rotary Club of Chester. He also served as Ridley Township Commissioner, the Ridley Board of School Directors and President of the School Board and Treasurer of the Board of Directors at the Crozer-Chester Foundation. He was a former member of Chambers and Ridley Park Presbyterian Churches and was a WW II U.S. Air Force Veteran. Gordon was a man of integrity who lived his faith as a loving husband, father and grandfather to his beloved Willie. Gordon was predeceased by his first wife, Sally B. Stevens Atherholt, who died in 1971; his parents William and Stella Flanigan Atherholt; his sisters Florence White and Norma Jones and his step-father Harvey Bryson. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Rita D. Guarente Atherholt; his daughters Sharon Atherholt and Dawn Duva (Victor) and his grandson William Peter “Willie” Gaynor. Funeral Mass 10:30AM Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033. Visitation 7:00 to 9:00PM Wednesday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park and 9:15 to 10:15Am Thursday at the Church. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Memorial Fund of the above church. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 17, 2019