W. Maurice Ayers, age 82 of West Chester, PA passed away suddenly on December 1, 2019. Born to Wilmer M. and Frances E. Gaul Ayers in Media, PA. His wife, Gail Ayers, who passed in March of 2019, and his first wife, Joanne Heyburn Ayers in 1984, precede him in death. Maurice is survived by 6 children; Dawn Pinghera, Jennifer Dubbs, Frank Wiechecki, Brenda Ayers, Jason Ayers, and Tricia Jones, brothers; Howard and Steven Ayers; uncle Robert Ayers, and 10 grandchildren. Visitation is Monday, Dec. 9 from 9:30-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment at Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery, West Chester, PA. For full obituary visit www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 5, 2019