|
|
Wadina Orpinuk, 93 of Brookhaven PA died peacefully on March 15, 2019. Born in Paris, Texas 1926. She was the daughter of the late Alonzo H. Self and Ima Self. Wadina was a long time resident of Brookhaven PA. She loved people and spending time with her family at the Jersey shore but most of all she lived for her Grandchildren and was a huge part of their lives. Her favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys. Wadina was the beloved wife of William M. Orpinuk Sr.; Loving mother of Diane, (Chuck Monzo) life partner; William Jr. (Kerry); Elaine Zeck (Ron) adoring Grandchildren Nicole and Rachael Zeck and Nicholas Orpinuk. Family and friends are invited to Visit from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday March 21, 2019 at Bateman Funeral Home 4220 Edgmont Ave. Brookhaven PA 19015. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Burial to follow at Edgewood Memorial Park in Glen Mills PA. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Homecare & Hospice Mainline Health. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019