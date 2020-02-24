|
Wallace “Wally” W. Thayer, 89, of Lima Estates, formerly of Aston, PA, peacefully passed on Thursday, February 20th. Born in Ann Arbor to Charlotte (Dadmun) and Lynn W. Thayer, Sr., he spent his childhood moving around the Southeastern states as their family followed his father’s Army career. He was graduated from both Shaler High School and the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA before he too joined the U.S. Army spending his Army years mostly in Panama. Upon his return to Pittsburgh, he eventually moved to Philadelphia, PA to meet and marry Joanne Baker. After settling in Aston, PA they gave birth to Helen Lorraine. Spending approx. 45 years in Aston, he then moved to Lima Estates independent living where he cherished his many friendships and adventures. Wally earned numerous outstanding and sustained superior performance awards & commendations in his 30 years with the U.S. Government in personnel administration at the Defense Personnel Support Center in Philadelphia, retiring in 1988. He was additionally recognized with awards while volunteering as Treasurer for the Sun Valley Band and Choral Association for 22 years and assisting the Sun Valley wrestling coaches for 14 years. Attending Mount Hope United Methodist Church, the family also spent many years traveling and camping with the “Web-Footers”, a group of families from Mount Hope. A huge fan of the Drum and Bugle Corps of Drum Corps International (DCI), Wally not only attended their performances all across the United States but further won awards and recognition giving his time volunteering for the Crossmen and Cadets corps of DCI and Youth Education in the Arts (YEA). Traveling for Drum Corps shows allowed him to meet up with long-distance friends and tour the many cities where the shows were performed. Amongst all of that he managed to maintain season tickets and attend games for Philadelphia Flyers Hockey, University of Pittsburgh Football, and University of Delaware Football & Basketball. Wally is predeceased by his wife, Joanne Baker Thayer, his parents Charlotte & Lynn W. Thayer, Sr. and his in-laws Irene and John Baker. He is survived by his brother Lynn “Bud” W. Thayer, Jr., and sister-in-law Lotus Thayer. Survived as well by his daughter Helen L. Thayer Hibbard and son-in-law David E. Hibbard, he had great joy being Grand-Dad to Colton Hamilton Hibbard and Hunter Edward Thayer Hibbard. Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home will be handling funeral arrangements during the graveside service at Arlington Cemetery, 2800 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, at 1:00pm on Friday, February 28, 2020. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated “in memory of Wally Thayer” to Youth Education in the Arts, www.yea.org, [email protected], (610)821-0345. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2020