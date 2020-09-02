Walter B. “Walt” Preston, 94, died on August 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joan (nee Frederickson) and devoted father of Monica (Robert) Jeral (d.), Robert (Joanne), Stephen (Helene), and Stacy (Edwin) Collins, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Florence (Killen) Preston, and his brothers, David and Leonard Preston. His entire family loved him dearly. He will be remembered for his optimistic outlook on life, his generosity, his ability to solve almost any problem, and his sense of humor. Walt enlisted in the US Navy in July 1944. He was sent to the Pacific Theater where he spent the bulk of his three-year enrollment. He earned six service medals. Walt and Joan started dating 73 years ago, a week after Walt was honorably discharged from the Navy. They were married in April 1951. They lived in Prospect Park for most of their married life. They adored spending their retirement years together. Walt worked for over 40 years at the Pennsylvania Railroad, Penn Central and Conrail, retiring as an Accounting Manager in 1988. For much of that time, Walt worked one or even two extra jobs to support his family. After retirement, Walt worked in various volunteer positions at St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church in Norwood, PA for many years. He was a Eucharistic Minister. For ten years, as part of his duties, he often visited residents at the Prospect Park Nursing Home. He was also on the church’s Bereavement Committee. He made many friends through his volunteer work. Walt was a lifelong fan of the Phillies and loved the Eagles as well. He had many hobbies. Walt was a great dancer. He adored playing cards with family. He delighted in working in his garden. He enjoyed Saturday yard sales, and finding treasures and gag gifts for his family. Walt was known for making beautiful dollhouses. He loved to travel with his family around the United States and Europe. A viewing will be held at Saint Gabriel’s Roman Catholic Church in Norwood, PA on Saturday, September 5 at 10a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Interment will follow at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. There will be a livestream of the viewing, mass & interment at https://www.facebook.com/cavanaghfuneralcrematory/
Facebook account is not required to access the live stream. Online condolences can be left at the guest book at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
. Due to COVID, there will be no luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Gabriel Church in Walter’s name. Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required.