Walter C McKenna of Morton, PA formerly of North Bergen, NJ, 100 passed away on May 11, 2020. Born in Union City, NJ on March 27, 1920 to the late Hugh and Catherine McKenna. Walter served in the US Navy from 1941-1945 on the USS Bolivar and USS Randolph. Predeceased by his wife Veronica, sons Kevin and Wayne, and 13 brother and sisters. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kerry and Robert Lynch, grandchildren Bryan, Derryck, Erin, Kelly and Stephanie McKenna, Bobby, Patrick and Colleen Lynch and 8 great-grandchildren. Walter worked as a truck driver for Central Linen and William Herman Linen until his retirement at 65. He then went on to be a crossing guard for JFK Elementary School in North Bergen for 30 years. Walter enjoyed going to weekly mass and ushered at St Joseph’s in Union City, NJ for over 40 years. While down the shore on family vacations Walter loved going to the beach, crabbing and fishing in Sea Isle. Walter enjoyed being with family, friends and fellow veterans, he had a great impact with people that he met. A very religious man we rest assured he is in good company with our Lord, he will truly be missed by all that knew him. For anybody that had good fortune of crossing paths with Walter, they would remember him for his good humor, kindness and stories. He will truly be missed by all. He certainly broke the mold with certain people. Services are private as required by the CDC regulations, a future celebration will be announced when we reach better times. (O’Leary F.H. Springfield)



