Walter Charles Stretch, 68, of Aston, PA, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Walter was born and raised in Aston, PA and was a graduate of Ridley High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army before working for the Boeing Aerospace Company, from which he retired after 30 years of employment. He was a long-time member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Ridley Park. He was the son of the late Walter Richard and Ruth Elizabeth (nee Yoder) Stretch. Survivors: His loving wife: Susan Stretch (nee Stirling); children: Walter (Helene), Steven (Kristen), and Matthew (Sandra); grandchildren: Steven, Trip, Gavin, Noah, Sadie, Logan, and Jessica; and sister: Ruth Ann Shoup. Funeral Services: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled in the future once restrictions are lifted. Burial: Private. In lieu of flowers: Walter’s family asks that donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust (www.dav.org), the Christ Episcopal Church in Ridley Park (www.christchurchridleypark.org), or the . Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2020
