On Monday, March 9, 2020, Walter Ernest Havard, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend, passed away suddenly in Sarasota,FL at the spry age of 78. Walt was born at home on April 7, 1941 in Festus,MO to Elllis and Lillie Mae Havard. He Graduated from Crystal City high school in 1959, briefly attended the University of MO at Columbia before joining the peace corp in 1963 where he helped to establish the postal system in Taos, NM. In Oct.,1964 Walt began his 55 year career with State Farm insurance in St. Louis, MO as a claims adjuster. He moved to West Chester, PA in 1974 to be an Agency Manager, and was active as Agent in Havertown, PA. until his untimely passing. Walt had an infectious passion for life, whether he was learning or teaching the lessons from this journey we all share. His many passions included; Golfing, traveling,gardening,music, theater, reading, and eating (Always the last one at the table because he seemed to savour every meal). Walt now joins his parents, brother Ellis, daughter Martha Ann, and many friends (Don, Orville, Dave and Mojan to name a few), in the afterlife. He’s survived by his children, Kevin, Gwendolyn, Amy and Gabrielle, fiance’ Rose Roman, sisters Mary Scherr, Marge Tayloe and Kaye Thomson, brothers Allan, Bob and Jerry,grandkids (Donovan,Dylan,Colton,Julianna,Raegan,Austin,Ainsley,Jimmy), and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in the Philadelphia area, hopefully in the coming months (tentatively at the end of July) depending on the pandemic situation.



