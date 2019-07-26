Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Walter I. Breslin Obituary
Walter I. Breslin, 71, of Jenkintown formerly of Drexel Hill passed suddenly on July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen E. Breslin (Doyle). Loving father of Walter Jr., Mary Kate Guerin (Kevin), Daniel J. (Erica) and Joseph A. (Dana). Dear brother of Dr. Joseph, MD and John Breslin and Geraldine Callahan. Walter is also survived by 10 grandchildren. Walter graduated from Villanova Law School in 1973 and worked in the public defender’s office of Upper Darby for 20 years while still working in private practice. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 AM followed by a funeral mass at 11 AM both at Immaculate Conception BVM Church 602 West Ave. Jenkintown, PA. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception BVM Church. Services entrusted to Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 28, 2019
